BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Secretary-general of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Othman Ngelzarma, has said that the Fulani herdsmen may have taken to crimes and criminality due to ignorance and poverty occasioned by the stealing of their over three million cows.

Ngelzarma stated this in Kaduna on Thursday while addressing the NEC meeting of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), led by Chief Audu Ogbe, saying that, the simple solution to the problem is to settle the pastoralists and educate them accordingly.

The ACF Chairman however said that the British saw the challenges coming since 1946 when they introduced Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) to put cow in a good place where we can give them water, grass and secure them so that we can get better meat and milk.

The MACBAN leader was however quick to say that, there are bigger criminal and merchants of crimes in the cities behind the so-called criminal Fulani herdsmen, saying that, “the merchants take advantage of the ignorance of the young Fulani and their poverty to engage them in crime.”

According to him, “Crime is everywhere, when you catch criminals, you always get Fulani among the group because of their lack of education, their ignorance and poverty. We all see on social media when these Fulani who are engaged in crimes are asked about how much was given to them out of the five million ransom collected from their victims, they will tell you N30,000, N40,000 because of their ignorance. This is to show that, some big merchants are behind this.”