Committed to restoring lasting solution to the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Delta State, leaders of the Fulani in the state have promised to compensate those who lost their farms to straying cattle, as long as they are informed about the incident.

Speaking at a meeting which was held at the Council Secretariat, Akwukwu-Igbo, between both parties to avoid a full blown farmers/herders’ crisis in the LGA, the Fulani, represented by their leader in Delta State, Alhaji Musa Mohammed said they were present at the meeting because they wanted peace.

Hon Innocent Esewezie, executive chairman of the local government area encouraged both parties to remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the issue. He called on leaders of the herdsmen to protect the farms from destruction because that was the only way to ensure peaceful coexistence.

He urged Fulani leaders to make sure they bring back the culture of compensation that exist in their tradition, so as to help ease tension whenever straying cattle destroy a farmer’s business.