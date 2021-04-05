ADVERTISEMENT

By MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, (ADC) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to fulfill their 2015 campaign promise to Nigerians.

The party stated this at its first-quarter accountability report tagged ‘Leading by vision, strategy and transparency’ presented by the director of communications and programmes, Barrister Ifenla Oligbinde at its headquarters, in Abuja.

It also disclosed that its National Youth Council was up and running to make sure that 35 per cent of youths get elected to lead in the political space.

“Over the years, the party has worked tirelessly to build a a lasting structure that advocates transparency, accountability, and responsibility in leadership as well as implement the 35+35 ADC Strategy for a strong and sustainable polity,”the statement read in part.

“This strategic framework is to further our commitment to youth and women inclusion as well as persons with disabilities in the politics and government of Nigeria at all levels,” he said.