Ola Aina said Fulham must keep working hard as they bid to escape the drop this season in the Premier League.

Fulham had picked four points from their last two Premier League games against Everton and Fulham to give themselves a chance of staying up.

Few days ago, the Whites sat 10 points adrift of Premier League safety but are now six points ahead of the 17th-placed Newcatle United.

Scott Parker’s men welcomed Sheffield United to Craven Cottage on Saturday, another opportunity to further cut down the gap on Newcastle United, who faced Manchester United the following day at Old Trafford.

Aina is convinced the tide will start to turn in Fulham’s favour if they stay positive as he told FFCtv that, “We have to keep the belief there, keep the stamina that we’ve been showing in the past couple of months and just keep plugging away”.