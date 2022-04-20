Recently, the death of popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu has dominated public discourse and brought to fore the increasing cases of domestic violence across the country. While her death is being attributed to physical abuses she suffered at the hands of her husband allegedly, many Nigerians home and abroad have had their say concerning events that led to her death.

One has been following these comments keenly particularly on social media and must confess, many of the comments, especially from the male folk are quite disturbing.

It almost seems as though there is a section of the community that supports physical abuse against women, giving justifications such as “some women deserve to be beaten due to their attitude” or “women are the weaker sex, hence, subservient to men.”

While these justifications are preposterous, one must categorically state that no woman deserves to be beaten or assaulted in any and every circumstance.

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s death has also engendered many victims of domestic abuse to speak out. There is even a popular case where a young lady refused to marry her fiancé days before their wedding owing to tragic story of Osinachi. She made this decision because her fiancé has been physically abusive to her in the past and she wanted to avoid the same fate that befell Osinachi.

Across various forums and chat rooms, many women have been recounting their experiences of abuse by their spouses, in a bid to dissuade others from entering or staying in abusive relationships.

One might wonder, why there is an increase of cases of domestic violence across the country. Well, sadly, domestic violence is prominent in Nigeria due, in part, to the fact that there is a deep cultural belief that it is socially acceptable to hit a woman to discipline her. Cases of Domestic violence are on the high and show no signs of reduction. The perpetuators cut across different strata’s of our society, regardless of the age, tribe, religion or even social status.

According to data from The CLEEN Foundation, 1 in every 3 respondents they interviewed admitted to being a victim of domestic violence.

On the 27th of February, last year, The Guardian, reported that cases of domestic violence are on the high, especially the physical aspect of abuse. The news outlet reported that, at least, once a week, there is a case of a man beating, maiming or killing his wife, and in some very rare cases, a woman dealing with her husband in like manner.

Domestic violence takes many forms including, physical, sexual, emotional, and mental. Traditionally, domestic violence is committed against females. Forms of violence against women in Nigeria are rape, acid attacks, molestation, wife beating, and corporal punishment. Incidents of domestic violence in Nigeria includes battery, beatings, torture, acid baths, rape, and consequently, death. Some major reasons given for the assaults include drunken state of spouses, financial issues resulting to cases of possible frustration, and the rejection of intimate advance from the partner.

Sadly, the menace is eating deep into the fabric of the country especially during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Most of the victims do not speak out about violations of their rights, a result of nonchalance, insensitivity, and negative response from their immediate family and society at large. There are so many wild things women are encouraged to endure or do in the name of marriage and being tied to a man. Thus in Nigeria, men have become an extraordinary prize and marriage a major goal.

A major reason fueling the menace is under-reporting. Women experiencing domestic violence have varying responses and differences in who they report their abuse to. Many women prefer to report their abuse to family and friends rather than going to the police to file a report. The rationale behind not approaching the police to report abuse varies from reasons such as victim-blaming, acceptance of violence as proper reaction, and the lack of police action.

One major reason for the high level of under-reporting is that, it is seen widely discouraged to involve the police in family matters. The separation of domestic issues and authority is encouraged and the police force generally ascribes to this notion as well. Police hesitate to intervene even with lodged complaints unless the abuse goes over the customary amount usually seen in the region. Hence, domestic violence issues in Nigeria are fueled by the tendency for low reported rates.

While domestic violence is a violation of fundamental human rights, which the Nigerian Constitution is against, there are still provisions that seemingly make it legal to engage in domestic violence against women. The provision of the Penal Code applicable in the North is an example of this. Underneath its provisions, the beating of a wife for the purpose of correction is legal by use of Section 55 (1) (d) of the Penal Code.

There needs to be more specific legislation in Nigeria enacted against domestic violence which should be applicable throughout the Federation despite the fact that there is some legislation to this effect. The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP), passed in 2015 as a result of agitations, especially by women, for the elimination of violence provides protection for a wide range of types of violence against women, including domestic violence. The Act seeks to eliminate violence in private and public life, to prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders; and other related matters.

For victims of domestic violence, section 46 of chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution is particularly important: “any person who alleges that any of the provisions of this section has been, is being or is likely to be contravened in any state in relation to them may apply to a High Court in the State for redress.”

Domestic violence is a human rights issue and the Constitution of Nigeria forbids the violation of one’s fundamental human rights, such as the rights to life, human dignity, personal liberty, privacy, movement and so forth. These are the same rights that are violated in cases of domestic violence.

From physical and verbal abuse, to rape and even murder, it is evident that the authorities are not doing enough to stem the tide of domestic violence which manifests in many forms in Nigeria today. While women majorly bear the brunt of spousal abuse, many abused women rarely report the violence they endure for fear of being stigmatized or ostracized by the society. Our various faiths also preach endurance/patience. Thus when the victim and abuser are summoned, they are often advised to find a way to settle their differences. In many cases, the abuse continues unabated.

On a recent programme on NTA, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen narrated her experience with the children of the late Osinachi. For those who watched her, they might agree that it was heart-wrenching listening to her describe the amount of abuse Osinachi had to undergo and the impact it has had on the children. Curbing domestic violence is therefore a collective responsibility. We must be vigilant, diligent and cast away the complacency that has hitherto been the bane of the victims of abuse in our midst.

Ignoring the subtle signals of violence inflicted on women and children can only lead to disruption in families and society. If we therefore fail to act or report, we are all complicit.

To the government at all levels, they must protect the most vulnerable by supporting the establishment of safe houses, wherein abused children and women can be securely accommodated, counseled and enabled to regain some confidence and self-respect.

To every woman out there, relationship or marriage shouldn’t be a do-or-die affair. You shouldn’t be made to endure cruel and abnormal things in the name of marriage. In many cases, the red flags are often present. Watch out for them and make hay while the sun shines.

There should be no place for domestic violence in our community. Let’s all play a role in putting a ‘full’ stop to domestic violence by speaking out against it to ensure that the late Osinachi Nwachukwu and the countless nameless victims did not die in vain.