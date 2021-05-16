By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Thousands of fun seekers have continued to troop in to Sanda Kyarimi Zoo and Amusement Park, Maiduguri, to celebrate Sallah amid threat of Boko Haram attacks.

Boko Haram terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate the capital city of Maiduguri prior to the Sallah celebration was foiled by the combined team of police, military and civilian joint taskforce, which killed nine of the terrorists and recovered vehicleS and weapons from them.

Thus, the multitude of fun seekers further portrayed the resilient nature of citizens of Borno who have, against all threats from Boko Haram terrorists, continued to live their normal lives, attending to their businesses.

Speaking to our correspondent, a fun seeker, Bilkisu Mohammed, who visited the recreation centre with her five children, said the Sallah celebration and relative peace in the capital city encouraged her to come out with her family to catch fun.

She said notwithstanding the economic reality facing the state, the fact that Allah enabled her family to witness this year’s Eid- el- Fitr calls for celebration and funfare.

“We are grateful to Allah for enabling us to witness this year’s Sallah celebration. We also thank government for providing an enabling environment for us to come with our family to celebrate. May Allah take us home safely after catching fun here,” Mrs Mohammed said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar vein, Hajiya Saratu Isa, mother of 7, who also visited the Zoo and Amusement Park to have some fun with her family, described the unprecedented crowd in the recreation centre as a sign of the return of peace to the troubled state.

Hajiya Isa prayed that Allah would restore permanent peace in the state so that more activities would continue to move well for the people.

Also speaking, Goni Alhaji Ali, who visited with his friends, expressed gratitude to Borno State government for making the place available for fun seekers.

“The peaceful atmosphere in the capital city has enabled us to come out in large numbers for this Sallah celebration. I pray that Allah will continue to restore peace to our state until absolute normalcy returns for everyone to live in peace and harmony,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, adequate security was in place to forestall fracas in the place considering the mammoth crowd trooping in and out of the recreation centre. Some police personnel posted there said it was not easy controlling the crowd on Friday.

However, while speaking to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, a staff of the Sanda Kyarimi Zoo and Amusement Park said in previous years, its management staff was in charge of ticketing fun seekers.

He said that during this year’s celebration, the state board of internal revenue is in control of ticketing, adding that a ticket goes for N50 and with thousands of fun seekers that patronised the place, huge revenue would surely come to the state.