By Our Editors

The Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme in Nigeria was launched in 1999 with the goal of providing “free, universal and compulsory basic education for every Nigerian child aged 6-15 years”. Children aged 6-11+ years for primary school education; Children aged 12-14+ years for junior secondary school education.

This programme was introduced in the realization that education is the bedrock of every human endeavor. And if the nation must develop, no child must be left behind in terms of access to education. Indeed, if the country is to expect transformation in the political, social, economic and scientific spheres in Nigeria, access to quality education at all levels is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This newspaper observes with regret that a lot of lip-service is being paid to this most important sector of the nation’s socio-economic life. We recognize the fact that the government has continued to promise free and compulsory education, but without adequate human and financial provisions to meet the demands, it will remain empty promise.

Experts have argued that part of the reason why universal basic education has failed in Nigeria is essentially because primary education is neither fully controlled by the federal government, nor by the state or the local government. In principle, all three government tiers provide funding to basic education. Yet, in practice, most key spending decisions on basic education are made at state level, which determines how much of its own funds to spend, how local government funds are allocated, and how much federal funding to access through counter-part funding of the Universal Basic Education Intervention Fund (UBE-IF).

Advertisements

It is obvious, in our opinion, that the burden of funding the basic education is becoming too heavy for the government alone to carry. The economy has been dwindling, with government revenue shrinking by the day. There cannot be an increase in the investment in education until the economy grows. Today, expenditure on education is seriously competing with expenditure on all other sectors.

It is instructive to note that without adequate funding, the nation’s education sector will continue to suffer and the quality will continue to go down. A visit to schools in most of the rural communities would leave one in tears as the teaching and learning environment is not conducive. The buildings are in bad shape and most of them lack teaching materials.

Advertisements





School children study under trees or in dilapidated buildings, sitting on dusty floors or stones with their laps serving as desks. The teachers are also ill- qualified, most spend the best part of their time in their farms than in the classrooms, in fact in some cases, the children are drafted to work in their teacher’s farms during school hours!

We are of the view that the current mode of funding the basic education in Nigeria needs to be overhauled. State governments can no longer be allowed to determine how much funding should go to basic education by refusing to pay their counterpart fund to UBEC.

State government should be compelled to pay their counterpart funding for UBEC projects by deducting it straight from their monthly Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations. Perhaps, this is the time to enforce local government financial autonomy if that will guarantee enough funds to cater for the primary schools within their jurisdiction.

This is the time to revive the moribund school inspectors to ensure that every kobo given for a project in a school is judiciously utilized. We note that successive governments have relatively improved in the level of fund set aside for the development of the educational sector, but this is still a far cry from what is required.

Between 2009 and 2018 out of a total national budget of about N55.19 trillion, education, important as it is, got a paltry sum of only N3.90 trillion which is just 7.07 per cent. In 2016, the joint expenditure of the federal and 33 state governments on education was 8.44 per cent of their total budget for that year.

Major challenges to the funding of basic education in Nigeria can easily be attributed to policy and strategy instability and inconsistency, inefficient management, wastages and leakages, and over dependence on oil revenue as a source of funding of education in Nigeria.

It is not out of place for us to suggest that public primary and secondary schools can also generate their own funding internally no matter how small. Indeed schools can generate additional income from sales of student’s handcraft and art.

We also suggest that old students should lend a helping hand to support the schools that formed them. These days many people cannot proudly mention the name of their primary or secondary schools because they just cannot associate themselves with the schools anymore.

If we must lay a solid educational foundation for posterity, we need to properly fund the basic education adequately.