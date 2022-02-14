Acting executive chairman of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Haruna Abdullahi said funding FCT budget with 100 percent internally generated revenue (IGR) source is possible with collaboration with other revenue-generating agencies in the territory.

Abdullahi stated this when he received the delegation from the directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) led by its director, Alhaji Wadata Aliyu Bodinga at the services headquarters in Abuja.

He said the service has been championing the cause of harmonising revenue from all revenue-generating agencies in the FCT to block leakages, address multiple taxations and grow the revenue base in the FCT.

FCT-IRS boss stressed that the effort will make the FCT have the capacity to fund its budget solely, through the IGR.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope to see that FCTA will fund its budget 100 percent from the IGR so that whatever comes from the federal government as allocation, will be a surplus for them.

ADVERTISEMENT