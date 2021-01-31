BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Kogi United’s hope of playing in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) next season may not materialise due to lack of funds.

The chairman of the club, Abdul Sule, who stated this in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, said the team was work- ing assiduously to be promoted to the NPFL from the second-tier division, Nigeria National League (NNL) this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the club had capable players and officials that would take the team to the NPFL, but feared that lack of funds may hinder the dream.

“Kogi United’s target like any other club is to gain promotion to the NPFL and we are working towards achieving that. It has not been easy financially, but there are a lot of good things to come. We have quality players that can compete very well in the NPFLand I don’t doubt that,” he said.

Sule said the club had submitted all the required documents for the 2020/21 NNL season to the organisers ahead of the start of the new league season.

“Kogi United have met the re- quirements of the NNL. We went to Abuja to submit all the required letters,” he stated.

The Lokoja-based football club had never featured in the Nigerian top flight league since its creation.