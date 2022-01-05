Managing director of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr Chidia Maduekwe, has said the proposed Cinematography Centre in Asaga Ohafia would not suffer funding challenges.

Maduekwe told newsmen after the foundation laying ceremony of the project in Asaga Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia State that the federal government has made adequate provisions for the project in both 2021 and 2022 budgets just as the corporation’s French and German partners have indicated interest in it.

The NFC’s boss described the centre as “indispensable in the holistic turnaround of film production activities from the eastern part of the country, with rich cultural and tourism heritages.”

“It will serve as the hub for providing training for youths and other digital savvy and innovative Nigerians in audio-visual training, production and post-production techniques,” he said.

Performing the ceremony, Senate chief whip and representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, described the initiative as laudable and capable of building the capacity of the nation’s budding industry.

Represented by the executive secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev. Jemima Kalu, the onetime governor of the state, said the centre has added to the government’s landmark projects in the South-East.

