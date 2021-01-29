Funke Akindele-Bello (Jenifer) is an embodiment of talents, having carefully displayed her skills in the series of movies and television soap operas.

Recently, the talented actress broke the Nollywood’s box-office record with her war-like movie, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the industry.

The movie outshone Mo Abudu’s ‘2016 Wedding Party’ record to become Nollywood’s highest grossing movie, at a time that cinemas are battling with capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wikipedia, the movie, which was released on December 25, 2029 has raked over N468million ($1,227 million) so far.

‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ features Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Yemi Alade, Mercy Aigbe, Naira Marley and among others.