By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

Funke Akindele-Bello (Jenifer) is one talent Nigerians can’t do without, as she continues to show the world what she’s made of. The talented actress has breaken Nollywood’s Box-office record despite the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the industry with her war-like movie, “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”.

The movie broke Mo Abudu’s Wedding Party 2016 record to become Nollywood highest grossing movie of all time. In a time where cinemas are battling with capacity.

“Omo Ghetto: The Saga” features Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Nancy Isime,

Eniola Badmus, Yemi Alade, Mercy Aigbe, Naira Marley and more.

According to Wikipedia, the movie has grossed over N468million ($1,227 million) so far and was released on Dec. 25, 2020.