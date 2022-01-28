The Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna will be graduating 58 students with first class degrees even as the institution confers doctorate degrees on former head of state General Abdusalami Abubakar and three others.

Others to be conferred with doctorate degrees were founder and chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, president of African Development Bank (ADB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Abdullahi Bala disclosed this at the pre-convocation press conference. He said the university will be graduating 5, 049 students.

He said of the students to be graduated 3,892 will receive first degrees, 200 post graduate diplomas, 836 master’s degrees and 121 with doctorate degrees.

Prof Bala said, “Out of those graduating with first degrees 58 obtained first class degrees, 948 second class Upper Division, 2047 second class lower division, 801 third class while 38 are graduating with pass degrees.”

On the honourary doctorate degrees awarded to General Abdusalami, chairman of BUA, president of ADB and managing director NNPC, the vice chancellor said the university considered them as role models worthy of emulation and decided to honour them.

He said the ceremony for the 38th Founders Day and 30th Convocation will come to a climax next week Wednesday with awards of degrees even as 29 projects were slated for commissioning.

