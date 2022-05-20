The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA), Ondo State, has disassociated itself from the rejection of the appointment of Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, as the eighth substantive Vice-chancellor of the institution.

Recall that some members of the Union had on Thursday kicked against the appointment of Prof. Oladiji, adding that her appointment was fraught with fraud and lacked transparency.

But the leadership of ASUU in FUTA, in a statement issued on Friday, noted that the said accusations did not emanate from any of their members, adding that the position of some concerned members of the Senate, over the appointment of the new VC, was not known to FUTA ASUU.

In the statement signed by the chairman of the Union, Prof. Oluyinka Awopetu, he insisted that those behind the anti-Oladiji publications were not members of the executives of the FUTA chapter of ASUU and cannot speak for the union.

Pointedly, the ASUU chairman said only the FUTA branch chairperson and secretary are duly authorised to speak on such issues.

Awopetu stressed that the reports by the two Professors who are not members of the Executive Committee of the ASUU-FUTA did not represent the Union’s position.

According to him, “The attention of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Technology, Akure, ASUU-FUTA, has been drawn to publications in online news media platforms, circulating since Thursday 19th May 2022, on the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor for the University.

“These publications largely titled ‘FUTA VC ASUU KICKS SAYS APPOINTMENT FRAUGHT WITH FRAUD, LACKS TRANSPARENCY’ never originated from ASUU-FUTA Secretariat and as such the Union refutes such and calls on all media platforms that circulated such stories to retract them immediately to avoid other consequences.

“The said publication was signed, according to the reports, by two Professors who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch.

“The two have no rights, neither were they authorized and are in no capacity to speak for and on behalf of ASUU-FUTA. All communications from the branch are duly released by the branch Chairperson and Secretary only.”

He further stated that, “In other publications, we learnt of a purported position of FUTA Senate. As it is, the nation is aware of the ongoing total and comprehensive strike action which in part does not allow any meeting to hold.

“It was thus an embarrassment that our members were purported to have held a Senate meeting. To the best of our knowledge and all facts on the ground, no Senate meeting was held at our University to pursue this position.

“The Union is currently reviewing the process of the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor following the due procedure laid down for the consumption of our members to avoid any form of misrepresentation.

“The Union has the full capacity to deal with this event in deciding what course of action to take should the need arise.

“ASUU-FUTA, by this statement, is calling on members of the Union and the general public to disregard the statement in its entity as this is not the position of ASUU-FUTA.

“ASUU is a Union of intellectuals and will not result in any act that can mislead the public.”