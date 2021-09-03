A professor of applied biochemistry at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State, Ganiyu Oboh, has been ranked as number one in the 2021 grading Nigerian scientists by the influential ranking body, the AD Scientific Index via its 2021 world’s scientists and university rankings.

Oboh was trailed by Professor Olatunbi Farombi of the University of Ibadan (UI) and Professor Obinna Onwujekwe, University of Nigeria in second and third place respectively.

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) “unlike other systems that provide evaluations of journals and universities, is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

For the institution ranking, the University of Ibadan was placed Number 1, followed by University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), University of Calabar, FUTA and Ahmadu Bello University in second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The “AD Scientific Index” provides both the ranking and analysis results. This report reveals the competency of institutions to attract prized scientists and the ability of institutions to encourage advances and retain scientists.”

Reacting to the development, FUTA vice chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, congratulated Oboh, the current director of the university’s Centre of Research and Development, whom he described as a first rate researcher and consummate academic who has contributed immensely to the development of the body of knowledge in the area of his core competence.