A lecturer with the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Dr Gideon Idowu, has emerged the winner of the 2021 Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) Research Grant for Africa.

Idowu won the award after his entry was adjudged the best from a pool of 292 entries from applicants from 27 African countries.

The grant, according to the organisers, is under the aegis of the Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation.

While announcing the winner, the organisation said, “After a continent-wide search, with entries from 27 countries across Africa, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Gideon Idowu from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Nigeria, is the 3rd recipient of the annual Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) Research Grant.”