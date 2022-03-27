The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo Stats, has expressed shock at the sudden death of the immediate past vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Adebiyi Gregory Daramola.

In a statement by the university registrar, Richard Arifalo, the institution said it received the news of the demise of Daramola with shock and sadness.

Arifalo said FUTA has lost an erudite scholar of international standing who exited the world at a time that his experience was in dire need for nation-building.

Recall that Daramola, who served as sixth substantive vice chancellor of FUTA between May 2012 and May 2017 died on Friday, March 25, 2022 in the course of an illness at the age of 64.

The statement reads in part, “The death is shocking and painful not just because of its suddenness but also because by the death FUTA has lost one of the builders of and contributors to the growth and development of our institution and Nigeria has lost an erudite scholar of international standing.

“Prof. Daramola served FUTA creditably well in various capacities. During his tenure as Vice Chancellor he consolidated on the gains of his predecessors and charted new frontiers of development particularly in the areas of rebranding, internationalization and renewal of critical infrastructure.

“He succeeded in “Taking FUTA to the Market Place” as he canvassed in his agenda for development of the University, prior to and after taking office as Vice Chancellor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with members of his family at this very difficult time,” it said.