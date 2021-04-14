BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

Following incessant armed robbery attacks at the off-campus hostels of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), a five-man security committee has been set up to tackle the menace.

The committee which has the president of the National Association of Ondo State Students as a member is to ensure that security is provided around the hostels.

Members of the committee are: Kikiowo Ayoade, Bello Omeduji Abdurasaq Belgrin, Adetula Stephen, Raji Ibrahim Opeyemi, and Awelewa Tunde Armed robbers had on April 8th, invaded the Vatican Lodge, FUTA North Gate, and gained entry by destroying the doorknobs and window burglary.

The robbers carted away phones, money, and other valuables before the arrival of the police.

To ensure that this is nipped in the bud, the committee held a meeting with the Police Area Commander and the D.P.O Okuta-Elerinla division to further restrategise on the best security architecture for the FUTA community to put an end to the incessant robbery cases.

It was resolved at the end of the meeting that students must move with a potent means of identification for the effectiveness of this operation, most especially during the period/hours of 10 pm to 6 am.

The meeting also resolved that members of the Nigeria Police Force will be on patrol at the north gate, south gate daily.