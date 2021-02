BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH,

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the future of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lies in a strengthened internal democracy, ith transparent electoral processes, pro-people policies and programmes as well as value of

each member’s contribution to the party’s growth.

The president said this during a virtual meeting with APC youths held at the State House.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the ongoing registration and revalidation across

the country would further ensure a shared vision for the party, grassroots ownership and participation, and inclusiveness for youths.

‘‘I was in Daura to revalidate my membership and I encourage you all to do the same. My belief and firm

commitment are that politics is a game of numbers, and political power truly belongs to the people. Parties

are built from the ground up.

‘‘So, I envisage a party that we can have transparent electoral contests, drive

policies and programmes that are pro-people, and most importantly, have the

members determine who represents them, not some leaders somewhere, “ the president sa