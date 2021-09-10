For those who don’t know him, Ray Mond popularly known by his stage name as G-RAY is a popular recording artiste, songwriter, music executive, actor, dancer and Entrepreneur.

The very talented Christian hip hop and Urban contemporary gospel artiste has been enjoying great reviews in the media for his body of works and other creative activities he has embarked on.

Right from his humble beginnings on the streets and in gatherings with friends, G-RAY’s songs have been an expression of his everyday experiences.

Music, artistically was an expression of his newfound love for God.

It has grown into new beginnings and daily opening new frontiers for him. This all started with no strategy, no funds, no big players making big moves. To G-RAY, It was just passion, faith, and a desire to help others change their view on how they see the world.

There is no sure route to carving out a significant presence in the music industry, but always something to be said for remaining true to himself.

G-RAY welcomes everyone around the globe to his world of music, passion, and artistic expression for God’s love.

“Stay with us and let’s change the world together with one piece of good music at a time. you can connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook …@G-RAY116. I will definitely respond to your messages and how.you want Tus to better the gospel,” he stated.