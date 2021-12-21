Board member of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Major General Taritimiye Gagariga has called on relevant stakeholders to contribute their quota to the growth and development of volleyball in the country.

Major General Gagariga disclosed this when he paid a visit to the venue of the ongoing 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja yesterday.

Gagariga who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Park Volleyball Commission said players, coaches and officials are important for the game to grow in the country.

The volleyball philanthropist advised stakeholders to use volleyball as a tool of curbing crime in the society adding that youths will be taken off the streets when competitions are organised frequently.

“Volleyball is more than a team sport because it is made up of the players, coaches, officials and referees. The players are very important, that is why I am imploring relevant stakeholders in the country to contribute their own quota to the development of the game.

“As you can see, over 300 players excluding the coaches, players, referees are fans have been taken off the street for the period of 10 days and this can be a tool to reduce social vices in the society. This is why I have decided to support each of the teams with a sum amount as a morale booster.

“During my tenure as the chairman of Nigeria Park Volleyball Commission, we shall witness growth of the game and by the grace of God, volleyball shall be the envy of other sports” he concluded.

