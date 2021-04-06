By: PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’, produced new records on day one of the festival.

The new national records were set by swimmers from Delta, Bayelsa and Edo.

Ifiesegba Gagbe of Team Bayelsa became the new record holder in the 100m freestyle women with her time of 1:01:54mins. She broke the record time of 1:02:66mins set by Okpilobo of Ondo State in the Lagos 2012 edition.

Similarly, Uwaje Ilayefa of Edo who came second with a time of 1:01:96 also surpassing the former record holder.

A new record time was also set in the 200m butterfly women by Delta state Timipamere Akiayefa.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa and Delta States started their gold rush in the ongoing NSF by winning five gold medals apiece on day one of the festival.

Seven of the 10 gold medals won by both oil rich States came from swimming.

While Team Bayelsa claimed three golds in the pool, their neighbour, Delta, won four in the water to close the opening day with five gold medals each.

Recall Team Delta started the day with a gold medal in cycling when Ese Ukpeseraye beat 12 other cyclists to the finish line in the 80km road race for women.

In swimming, the 100m breaststroke men was won by Foresight Osamezu of Delta with Edo and Cross River athletes winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Bayelsa’s Ifiezegbe Gagbe won the women’s 100m freestyle with Edo winning the silver while Delta State’s Timipamere Akiayefa won the bronze medal.

Again, Timipamere Akiayefa of Delta won her first gold medal of the day after the bronze she won earlier as she raced to the finishing line ahead of Kano and Bayelsa states in the women’s 200m Butterfly.

It was another gold medal for Delta State in the 50m Backstroke Women as Akiayefa won her third medal of the day, the second gold as Edo and Bayelsa states finished second and third.

Team Bayelsa also won two gold medals and a bronze in Judo to cap a memorable opening day of action at the 20th NSF tagged Edo 2020.