Sokoto state will in no distant future benefit from the African Development Bank, AfDB, $20 billion DESERT TO POWER initiative intended to provide on-grid and off-grid power to parts of the sub-Saharan Africa.

The DESERT TO POWER, DtP, according to the AfDB, is a flagship initiative to harness the vast solar power potential across the Sahel region to provide access to electricity and enable socioeconomic development as well as resilience in the region.

Also in the offing, is the feasibility of raising ranches and grazing reserves in parts of the state so as to improve livestock farming and curtail the preponderance of banditry and sundry crimes arising therefrom.

In addition, the AfDB is committed to provide drugs to the 1200-bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, SOSUTH, and encourage the state to be the pivot of women and youth economic empowerment in Northern Nigeria.

These were parts of the series of developmental activities on which Sokoto state government and the continental bank met and deliberated on recently ahead of a partnership agreement.

President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, unveiled the actualisation of these thematic areas when Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, accompanied by four of his Commissioners, Professors Abdulkadir Junaidu and Bashir Garba, as well as Dr Muhammad Ali Inname and Honourable Abdussamad Dasuki, met with him and his management team at Abidjan headquarters of the bank.

According to him, already the DtP project currently covering Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, is designed to serve 250 million people in the countries.

To actualize the power project, the AfDB will soon move to Northern Nigeria, where the project is expected to be the catalyst of other developmental projects it is unveiling in parts of the West African sub-continent.

Dr Adesina said in this regard, the bank, under its LIGHT-UP AND POWER AFRICA project, “wants to partner Northern states of Nigeria, particularly Sokoto, which will, in earnest, benefit from a 55 megawatts solar photovoltaic project for power generation.”

Commissioner for Animal Health, Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu, while briefing the AfDB management team at the Abidjan meeting, said, the plan to raise ranches and grazing reserves to improve livestock farming in the state and curtail the preponderance of banditry and sundry crimes is in tandem with the vision of the state government.

According to him, “the thrust towards the realization of this objective with the support of the continental bank would entail a public-private partnerships that will enhance achievement of the set goals.

“These includes the monitoring and improvement of the health of both the livestock and pastoralists to stem the tide of the escalation of zoonotic diseases akin to the one that heralded COVID-19 outbreak and others worldwide.”

Other areas deliberated on are cattle breeding program; artificial insemination and embryonic transfer; pasture development; preservation and enhancement of the breeding of the Sokoto Red goat (listed among global goat breeds known as farm animals of domestic goat (Capra hircus) and small ruminants species) and other livestock for the production of meat and dairy; and, the involvement of women in the whole gamut of these enterprises.

The bank, it was also learnt, is keen on the development of an agro-cargo terminal and an agro-processing zone by the state and, make it one of its focal centers, among the six already slated to benefit from it.

AfDB, at the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to providing drugs to the 1200-bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, SOSUTH, which construction has reached advanced stage.

The bank support to the state government for the successful take-off of the hospital upon its completion is similar to the promise by the Egyptian government, as unveiled by the Ambassador to Nigeria at a meeting with Governor Tambuwal in Abuja, prior to the visit to the AfDB.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname stated that, “the AfDB support for the state is predicated on its interest in ensuring inclusiveness in the supply and affordability of drugs in Africa.

“These is in view of the fact that 70% of drugs in use in the continent are imported from China while 99% of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines are also imported, thus the bank’s factoring in on the production of vaccines, overall production/packaging of pharmaceuticals products and maintenance of primary/secondary healthcare facilities across the continent.”

The Commissioner emphasized that in realization of its objectives in the healthcare development sector the AfDB has unveiled its program on Healthcare Defense System, which will facilitate the development of an e-health initiative, in addition to improving water, sanitation and hygiene.

Towards encouraging the state to be the pivot of women and youth economic empowerment in Northern Nigeria, the bank has already rolled out its plans to establish six entrepreneurship centers in the state, one each of which will be located in the three senatorial districts of the state and, the remaining in three tertiary institutions of the state.

Professor Bashir Garba said, “the bank wants the state to be part of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, as well as the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa, AFAWA.”

In his presentation, Honourable Abdussamad Dasuki, highlighted that, the bank wants to put Sokoto state in vantage positions of being economic corridors from Northern Nigeria to other African countries.

“The AfDB wants the state government to key into its array of programs targeted at empowering women and youths, which includes, the Rural Microenterprise Flagship Program Model, the ENABLE Youth (Empowering Novel Agri-Business Led Employment) program, Agro-industrialization Pipeline Flagship Program Model, and the Skills Enhancement Zone Flagship Program Model.

“AfDB wants Sokoto state to be a center of excellence in youth and women empowerment in Nigeria that will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially those that will empower women, the latter of which the bank said current capital access is available,” he stated.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Adesina and his management team for the pledges made by the AfDB, Governor Tambuwal said the visit was in line with the policy thrust of his administration to improve the economic gains of the state’s citizenry.

Tambuwal summarily gave approval for the state to participate in the bank’s flagship investment event- Africa Investment Forum, slated for November 2022, in order to ensure that the thematic areas discussed by the Sokoto state government and the continental bank come to fruition.

The Forum, will be used to develop a model in agriculture and natural resources development that will help greatly in transforming the economic landscape of Sokoto state.

Governor Tambuwal on his return to the state also dropped the cheering news that the AfDB, will soon facilitate the establishment of an Onion Commodity Exchange in the state, which will be the 15th of its kind in Africa and the fourth in the country after the Abuja Securities and Commodity Exchange, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange and AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited.

In economic parlance, trading in Exchange includes derivatives contracts, such as forwards, futures, options and spot trades, focusing on immediate delivery. It could also be trades on interest rates, foreign exchange futures, freight contracts instruments and environmental instruments.

According to Tambuwal, “during our visit to the AfDB, we had engagements with them and agreed that an Onion Commodity Exchange will be established in Sokoto, with the help of the bank on the framework and technical support. The potential for Onions trade abound in the state, thus putting it in the topmost position of states cultivating the commodity in the country.

“The result of a survey commissioned revealed that, from Onion trade alone, the state engages in an annual transaction of between N250 – N300 billion. There is example of an individual in Abidjan, who transacts over N2.8 billion Onion trade annually from Sokoto to Cote d’ivoire.”

The Governor, therefore, reiterated that his administration will continue to support indigenous farmers because, they have the potentials to increase their economic strengths.