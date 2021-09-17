Former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima; ex-internationals; Sunday Oliseh, Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Emmmanuel Babayaro have listed alongside 12 others, in a 17-member committee at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, saddled with the responsibility of drawing up a blueprint for the development of Nigerian football.

Following the charge of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammudu Buhari, to the stakeholders in football administration in the country to produce a Ten-Year Football Development Master Plan for Nigeria, the committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to carry out the assignment.

Former NFF Secretary general, Musa Amadu and former vice chairman of the NFA , Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta were also listed in the new committee that will recommend development blueprint for Nigerian football.

Experienced women’s football administrator, Honourable Ayo Omidiran and current NFF Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi are also listed.

According to an official statement from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the date and venue of the inauguration, as well as the committee’s Terms of Reference and other relevant information will be communicated in due course.

Full list of members of the committee