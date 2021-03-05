BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |



Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi has marked 10 years on the throne as the 16th Galadiman Garin Sokoto.

The prayer-packed occasion was low key because the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galadiman Garin Sokoto, the over 200 years’ traditional stool, is rated high amongst the senior counsellors of the exalted Sultanate Council.

The council which is the highest decision-making body in the Sokoto Caliphate was founded after the Jihad war of 1804, and has since then, despite interruption by the colonial masters, continued to remain the traditional and religious headquarters of Islam in Nigeria.

Expectedly and like every other organized system, Galadiman Gari is one of the senior councillors mandated by their hierarchy to assist the Sultanate Council on the daily administration of its affairs.

Though, the traditional stool, according to locals, is more of inheritance as, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi being the 16th Galadiman Gari was believed to have inherited the throne of his forefathers.

Historically, the pioneer Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Galadima Muhammadu Doshiro, was said to have been appointed by Sultan Muhammadu Bello about 217 years ago.

That however was when traditional leaders appointed those that were faithful and trusted allies to work with. But as event progresses, and especially with the advent of politics and complexity of the constitution, elected leaders began to have deciding powers over who ascends to certain traditional positions, including becoming the Sultan himself.

With this scenario of political and constitutional incursion, the now 16th Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi, who was appointed by former governor of Sokoto State, now Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, was turbaned on 21st February, 2011.

Speaking on the level of stewardship exhibited so far by the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyi Attahiru Galadanci, in the last one decade, people from within the religious and traditional circles have something in common while describing his personality.

For Alhaji Musa Ubandawaki, a seasoned journalists and Sokoto State vice chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Aliyu Galadanci, is nothing but humility personified.

According to Ubandawaki, the Galadiman Gari, Alhaji Aliyi Attahiru Galadanci, is one man that has unreserved love for humanity, treats people with dignity irrespective of your tribe, culture, believe system and status.

Many others see the Galadiman Gari as not only a diligent traditional leader that is serving God and humanity but also discharges his assigned responsibilities piously to the best of his ability.

In the series of testimonies about the Galadiman Gari Sokoto, Senator Wamakko said judging from how Galadanci is delivering on his expected told, he has no regret choosing him for the exalted position 10 years ago.

Similarly, the both the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, Alashe Lori Orisha Tell 1, and the Oneh-Eh Nchia X and Egbere Emere Okori Of Eleme Kingdom, Rivers State, HRH (Dr.) Appolus Chu all discribed Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci as an upright, compassionate and accessible leader whose qualities should be emulated by all.

Reacting to the torrential downpour of accolades, the celebrant, Galadanchi, thanked Almighty Allah for the good health, guidance, and protection since he ascended to the throne of his forebears.

He also thanked the Sultan , Sa’ad Abubakar 111 for the healthy love and fascinating working relationship that exist between him and all of them at the Sultanate Council.

The Galadiman Gari also thanked all the district heads, traditional rulers as well as title holders for their show of love, just as he promised not to let them down by Allah’s grace.