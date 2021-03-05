BY ERNEST NZOR |

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), has said it needs N35 billion funding to provide connectivity services at a minimum broadband speed of 2 megabits per second (2Mbps) to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The managing-director/CEO of GBB, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar, disclosed this while receiving the National Assembly’s joint committees on ICT and Cybersecurity on oversight visit to ‘GBB National Shared Services Centre’ yesterday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that he needs the assistance of the National Assembly so that the agency can operate without bureaucracy, adding that he wants the National Assembly to make laws that will enable the agency to compete with other business outfits that provide similar services.

According to him, “To provide connectivity services at a minimum broadband speed of 2Mbps to all MDAs nationwide as mandated, funding in excess of N35 billion will be required, while more than N200 billion will be required for broadband connectivity at National Broadband Plan (NBP) recommended speed.”

“Despite the state-of-the-art infrastructure, Galaxy is finding it increasingly difficult to compete with private sector because of bureaucracy.”

“Despite 40 per cent increase in Annual Service Contract, the provision fails to match steep rise in demand for Galaxy’s services. Additional increase will be required to keep up with MDAs’ demands and needs.