Hello, today we will be talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This tablet wannabe couldn’t seem to pick a side so it just decided to be a phone and a tablet.

Remember all the times I made fun of companies like Apple for having unreasonable prices. I take all that back because this phone tablet is $1,800 which translates to N685,000.

What kind of person put that kind of price on the device? The phone had better come with life insurance or something like that, and I should be able to teleport with it. With companies like these you just have to learn to respect the hustle.

Well, the build quality is better than the other Galaxy folds. This is still a phone with two screens that you are trying to fit into your pocket. Its hinges are better, the edges are more squared off and – like other phones and tablets recently – has three cameras.

It’s good but it still has a gap in-between the screens when you close it and the phone is pretty big.

If you walked into somewhere and had it in your pocket, people might think you have an item that is typically used to put hot lead in people. It looks like a chocolate bar, but on the bright side if someone tries to steal it from you would immediately know because this phone is big enough to draw attention to itself. The fold’s screen when it is closed gets bigger, its 6.3-inch cover display looks very premium compared to the other fold.

Though the outside screen is good, the inside screen is where it’s at – It’s big, it’s bright and it’s 120hz. But it has issues. Since this device is like an overgrown phone, most apps look a little weird since they don’t fill up the entire screen.

If you want to watch a video on youtube, it’s likely – even if you turn it 90 degrees – that the entire screen still won’t be filled up. But that doesn’t always happen; you can still see some apps or videos properly.

Another thing, using the outside screen saves a lot of battery and since they improved that screen a lot, it would be easy to end your day with maybe 30 to 40 percent battery life.

Well that is all i have to say on the Samsung Galaxy Z fold. If you decide to buy it, make sure you have a place to sleep because with how much money it costs to buy this phone, it wouldn’t be too unlikely that you would be out of rent money. At least you can check the weather so if it’s about to rain you can find a bridge to stay under, I’m just kidding anyway.