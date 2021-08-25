A gale of defection has hit the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State as thousands of the party’s loyalists, including a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Sulaiman Umar Ahmed Nafada; former deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly and others decamped to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gombe State deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, received the decampees on behalf of the party leader and governor of the state.

The decampees from Funakaye and Nafada local government areas cited good leadership qualities, projects execution and provision of democracy dividends on the part of the APC-led administration, and poor performance of the PDP during past administrations as reasons for cross carpeting to the APC.

The deputy governor welcomed them to the party, assuring them of equal treatment, irrespective of when they joined the governing party.

He said it was the performance of Governor Yahaya that is wooing other people into the party, even as he assured that the state government will continue to meet the yearnings of the people in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Senator Representing Gombe North Senatorial District, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, note that the APC administration has executed numerous projects in his senatorial district and the state as a whole, attributing the gale of cross-carpeting into to the party to developmental projects and leadership style of the governor.

Speaking separately on behalf of the decampees in the two local governments, Hon. Miji Ardo Tilde, and Hon. Umar Ahmed Suleiman said they were attracted to the party by the gigantic projects executed by the APC led government in the state.

They said, they have come with thousands of their supporters, and shall put in their best to ensure the party succeeds.

Similarly, APC received decampees into its fold from Yamaltu Deba and Kwami Local Government Areas at Deba and Mallam Sidi respectively.

Receiving them at the two venues, the deputy governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, Ph.D, welcomed them into the party, assuring them of equal privileges and rights as long as they will be committed to the development of the party.

He said” for those of you who are coming into the party today, and even those who were already in the party, we assure you of equal privileges and rights ” pleading with all the party members to be committed to ensuring that the party continues to wax stronger and wins in the forthcoming general election.

Receiving the decampees both in Deba, Yamaltu Deba local government, and in Mallam Sidi, Kwami local government, the State APC caretaker committee chairman, Mr Nitte Amangal welcomed the new decampees into the party, informing them that the party has accepted them wholeheartedly without reservations.

Mr. Amangal listed the names of the decampees in Deba Local Government to include, Alh. Yau Mohammed YD, Alh. Abubakar Mohammed, and Ahmed Aji, as well as former councillors, Hon.Sani Usman Kinafa, Hon. Adamu Hassan Gwani, Hon. Sanusi Musa and Hon. Sank Maikano and thousands of their supporters.

In Mallam Sidi, Kwami Local Government Area those who decamped and were received by the Chairman were, Former PDP Chairman of Kwami LGA, sarkin Dogari, Former Member State House of Assembly, Lamido Buba, Former Chairman Kwami Local Government Area and retired Permanent Secretary, Mallam Abdullahi, as well as Former Councillors, Hon. Samaila Saleh Doho, Hon. Usman Abubakar Jurara, Hon. Adamu Kunnuwal, Hon. Mohammed Barde Bojude, Hon. Haruna Tafida Gadam, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim Kwami and thousands of their teaming supporters.