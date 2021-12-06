The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has easily won re-election, authorities there said, in the first vote for decades held without long-term leader Yahya Jammeh.

President Barrow received around 53% of Saturday’s vote, with nearest rival Ousainou Darboe on 28%.

Mr Darboe and other candidates earlier said they could not accept the results of the poll.

The vote is being seen as a test for democracy in the country.

In the last election, Mr Barrow defeated Yahya Jammeh, who was forced into exile after refusing to accept the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Jammeh’s 22-year rule was marked by allegations of abuse, with witnesses recently telling a truth commission about state-backed execution squads and Aids patients being forced to take bogus cures.

Despite his exile in Equatorial Guinea, Mr Jammeh remains an influential figure, addressing supporters remotely during campaigning and urging them not to vote for Mr Barrow, even though a faction of his party had agreed a controversial deal to work with the current president.