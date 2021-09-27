Security operatives have arrested Terwase Akwaza aka ‘Gana’ second in command, Cephas Aondofa Chekele, popularly called Azonto, who has been terrorising Sankera axis of Benue State.

A top military officer who does not want his name in print in a telephone interview told our correspondent that Azonto was arrested in Taraba State in a joint security operation. According to him, Azonto is now in the custody of DSS for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Benue State police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene when contacted on phone, disclosed that the Command within the week has arrested Azonto’s spiritual father and one of his gunrunners.

According to her, “upon their arrest, Azonto flee out of the state, but the security operatives have been trailing him, so, even if Azonto is arrested it is not in Benue.”

Azonto, who is said to have been behind all the killings and kidnapping in Sankera axis after the death of his boss has been terrorising communities, commuters and traders within the axis.

Officers of Operation Zenda, the Benue State Police Military Joint Taskforce few months ago, arrested a man, Steven Torlumun who specialised in buying arms and ammunitions, land and building houses in Makurdi for Azonto alongside Azonto’s wife.

The commander Operation Zenda, CSP Justin Gberndyer, explained that in the course of investigation, over N4million cash was recovered from the suspect.