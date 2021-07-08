Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe, as the acting executive chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission.

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly had on Monday July 5 suspended the chairman of the anti-corruption agency, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, for one month.

A statement on Thursday signed by the chief press secretary to Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar, said Balarabe’s appointment was with immediate effect.

The governor directed the acting executive chairman to discharge his duties diligently and in accordance with the laid down procedures and law establishing the Commission.

The suspended anti-corruption Czar was accused of refusing to accept posting of a new Accountant to replace a level 4 officer allegedly serving as an accountant in the Commission.

It was learnt that Rimin-Gado ran into trouble when the state government discovered that he was living a flamboyant lifestyle allegedly above his earnings.

Other allegations against him included non-disclosure of records of donations from Open Government Policy (OGP) programme as well as recovered funds.

Rimin-Gado had since denied all the allegations levelled against him.