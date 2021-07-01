Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed Ambassador Muktar Gashash as special adviser, community policing, on a voluntary basis with effect from April 29, 2021.

The appointment letter signed by the governor stated that the appointment was made based on careful assessment of his credentials, excellent records of performance, hard work, and commitment to the socio-economic well being of the populace.

“As we are moving the state to the next level of development, it is hoped that your appointment as special adviser would spur you to re-double efforts and contribute greatly to our collective vision of revitalizing the process of governance and promoting the overall programme of the state,’’ Ganduje said in the letter.

‘’On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I warmly congratulate you over this important milestone. I equally prayed that Allah Subhananhu Wata’ala will continue to guide and accord you the resilience and wisdom to offer self-service to the government,” he said.