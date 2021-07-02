Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed Dr Idris Isa Danladi as acting director general for the Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

The appointment is with effect from June 29, 2021.

In the appointment letter the governor said “Your appointment into such an exalted position of public significance is predicated upon careful assessment of your credentials, professional competence, proven integrity.”

He said his vast experience, track record of excellent performance and above all loyalty. It is hoped that you will bring these sterling qualities to bear on your new assignment.”

“As we move the state to the Next Level of development, I hasten to indicate that the new and the enormous responsibilities and challenges thereto, will require the exhibition of attributes of professionalism and perseverance to facilitate greater accomplishments.”

The newly appointed acting director general, is Dr Idris Isa Danladi, whom the Governor described as a seasoned academician with vast experience spanning several years.

The governor said, “It is hoped that the DG will bring the wealth of his experience to bear on the assignment and on our collective match to herald a new dawn, in terms of providing a purposeful direction towards attainment of the set out objectives of the Skills Acquisition Centre.”

While congratulating the newly appointed DG, governor Ganduje said “…I have the conviction that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by remaining focused and steadfast in discharging your assigned responsibilities.”

He called on the people of the state, especially the youth, to accord him all the necessary cooperation for him to succeed.