Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State in the early hours of yesterday appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya.

Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died at the age of 91 years after a protracted illness.

The secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment on behalf of Governor Ganduje.

Ibrahim-Gaya until his appointment was title holder of Chiroman Gaya.

“Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate law 2020 as amended has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya.

“The appointment followed the recommendation by the Gaya Emirate Kingmakers after the presentation of three candidates from them, the governor appointed Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir,” he said.