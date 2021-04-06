BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has frowned at lack of strong political cohesion in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which makes it difficult for the party to be a formidable force to reckon with.

He said, “ APC as a party started as a mixture of various elements who tried to make a compound, but unfortunately the party is still a mixture and has not graduated to make a full compound”.

Speaking during the party’s constitutional town hall meeting for Northwest zone in Kano, yesterday, Ganduje said those who read Chemistry know that it is easier to remove a mixture but not easy to remove a compound.

Governor Ganduje warned that, “It is time to proscribe all appendix that came together to form APC to build a full compound, so that the party will forge ahead together and make a difference in the nation.”

He expressed worry that Nigeria’s democracy has been relegating party structure to the background adding that party structures are only carried along during electioneering. He said, “APC as a party had made a lot of mistakes and paid for it, therefore it is time to look back and review some of the lapses so that the conducts of governance could be redressed”.

However, Governor Ganduje noted that in Kano his government was able to put strong party caucuses at state, local government and wards levels and each must meet monthly to pass a resolution to the state for adoption.

He explained that the party and government’s cohesion has allowed them to have smooth governance in Kano and make them to have an all-inclusive government.

In his remarks the chairman National APC Constitutional Review Committee, Tahir Mamman said the party is poised for a sound party politics that would usher in governance that will be in place for the next three decades to come.

He said the present APC constitution does not reflect so many inputs from party supporters and is already seven years old now which needs to be reviewed.

Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states party representatives submitted their recommendations to the constitutional review committee, with most of them calling for the translation of the party’s constitution to three major languages in Nigeria.