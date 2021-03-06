Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned politicians against making unguarded comments on security-related matters that could undermine Federal Government’s efforts at securing the nation.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, on Saturday in Kano.

Ganduje described the declaration of Zamfara State a no-fly zone by the Federal Government as a well thought-out security strategy by the National Security Council.

He said that the declaration would help to overcome security challenges not only in Zamfara but other neighbouring states.

He said “politicians should at least wait and see how the strategy works before making comments that are capable of undermining the efforts of our security services to keep the country safe.”

The governor further observed that the measure would aid in tackling suspected logistics supply and evacuation of the nation’s natural resources particularly gold.

“The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara State.

“It is purely based on security and intelligence reports that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there,” Ganduje said.

He said that the country needed concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry confronting the country rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.

Ganduje, however, called for collaboration between the states and the Federal Government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

He also appealed for a concerted approach by the state governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, to successfully tackle security challenges in the country. (NAN)