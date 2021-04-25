ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Yakubu

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, to the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero respectively, on the demise of their mother, Hajiya Maryam, Mai Babban Dakin Kano and wife of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

He described her demise as an act of Allah, which every mortal will test, saying, however, her good deeds will remain in the minds of the people of Kano.

In a condolence message issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor, who further described the deceased as a highly disciplined and honest mother who trained her children on the path of Allah, comforted the Emirs to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.

Ganduje said her death, at this time, had created a vacuum difficult to be filled, especially for her two sons who, most of all, need her motherly guidance and counsel.

The governor prayed Allah the Almighty to grant the soul of the late princess Aljannah Firdausi and the fortitude for the family, the entire people of the two Emirates, to bear the unbearable loss.