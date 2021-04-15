By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said the state government will continue to put emphasis on educating its people.

Ganduje who began the disbursement of N148 million grants to 1,400 public secondary schools across the state said the gesture was aimed at improving the standard of education.

The governor made the disclosure while inaugurating the disbursement of the funds at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano as part of activities marking the state’s Education Day.

He said the grants would enhance the free education and almajiri integration policy of the state, adding that the free and compulsory education policy introduced by the state can only be sustained through consistent funding.

He said, “We are providing cheques to schools for daily maintenance. We are providing Tablet computers to Education Officers across the 44 LGAs for data generation, analysis management and transfer of data such as enrollment, discipline among others to the headquarters without physical appearance.

“Outside Koranic recitation and Western education, the almajiri are being thought various skills so that they can also fend for themselves after graduation,”

Ganduje said.

He said to sustain funding of the policy and other education programmes, the state has not defaulted in the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funding under the Nigerian government.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring consistent and prompt payments to the state.

“Kano State is up to date down to 2021 in the payment for counterpart funding.

”The excess we paid in 2020 is even being rolled over to 2021 and we thank President Buhari for always ensuring that funds are released to us in time,” Governor Ganduje said.

According to him, other sources of funding of the policy are resources from the Educational Trust Fund, five per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, one per cent of LGA funds and community participation, as individuals are voluntarily donating to the basket of the policy.

He said all teachers in the state have been upgraded to NCE through various training programmes.

“We are happy to have entered into a partnership with Media Trust, the publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers for the publication of TEEN TRUST, a publication for the children.

“It is an innovation to educate our children, especially in the northern part.

“I want to assure you that, since we came to office in 2015, we have never failed to provide our counterpart funding for the development of education in Kano,” he said.