Kano State governor, Mohammed Ganduje has enjoined the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll to continue to work for the unity of the country.

The Governor who stated this during a visit to the Alarere residence of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on Saturday added that whatever affects Ibadan affects him, describing the ancient city as a home to every Kano person and vice-versa.

Governor Ganduje noted that with his daughter, who was married to Idris Ajimobi, the son of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, he had become part and parcel of the ancient metropolis.

Recalling that his knowledge of the relationship that existed between the new Olubadan and the late Alhaji Rimi strengthened his love for Dr. Balogun he urged him to continue to work towards the unity of the country which was very solid in the time past and which engendered the loving relationship between the late Rimi described as his boss and the new Olubadan.

The Kano state helmsman disclosed that he bagged his P. hd from the University of Ibadan 29 years ago, adding that he was at the premier university as an alumnus to deliver a lecture on security and seized the opportunity to pay homage to the new Ibadan monarch.

In his homage, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero told Oba Balogun that both the government and traditional institution in Kano State were happy for him as ‘one’ of them and enjoined him to maintain the cordial relationship existing between the two ancient metropolis.

The first class traditional ruler maintained that it is through such handshakes across the Niger which made the country great in the past that it should be rekindled towards building a new Nigeria that everywhere would become home for everybody.

The powerful Kano entourage was led to the Olubadan Palace by the former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), Alhaji Olalekan Alli, Mr. Bolaji Tunji who was former Special Adviser to the former Governor of Oyo State, late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi and Idris Ajimobi, an in-law to the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Ganduje.

