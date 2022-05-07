The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by the G-7 faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC0 led by former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, challenging the ward and local government congresses conducted by the Ganduje faction of the party.

The crisis in the state chapter of the party began when two ward and local government congresses were held in the state.

The Shekarau faction filed a suit challenging the parallel party congress conducted by the Ganduje faction.

Earlier, an FCT High Court through an originating summon, granted the prayers by the Shekarau led faction squashing the congress conducted by the state party hierarchy headed by Abdullahi Abbass and loyal to Governor Ganduje.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the FCT High Court, the Ganduje faction approached the Court of Appeal with the request to set aside the decision.

The Court of Appeal squashed the decision of the FCT court, stating that it erred in granting the request made by the Shekerau faction.

The Shekerau group popularly referred to as G7, also dissatisfied, had proceeded to the Supreme Court with a request to upturn the verdict passed by the Court of Appeal.

They told the court that the congresses conducted by their faction should be pronounced as duly conducted and recognised and those elected were the party leaders in all the 484 wards and 44 local governments in the state.

Advocates to the Ganduje faction urged the apex court to reject the prayers of the applicants.

The respondents told the court that the FCT court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Further arguing that the matter originated through a wrong procedure, they asked the court to dismiss the appeal.

The Supreme Court, in a majority decision read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa delivered the verdict yesterday, saying it held the position of the respondents, and ruled that the matter should not have emanated through the process of an originating summon, and therefore pronounced the appeal as dismissed.