Former governor of Kano State and minister of education, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has said that it was the Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that frustrated him out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The senator representing Kano Central said that the decision he took was a painful one leaving a party he helped build at this critical moment.

He made the disclosure during a press conference held at his residence immediately after becoming card carrying member of NNPP headed by Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Shekarau said from 2019 to date, Kano State government under the leadership of Ganduje has neglected him and his political allies.

“The state governor had adopted and pursued the policy of exclusion of Sardauna, his supporters and political associates from G7 on all matters affecting the party and government.

“We were never consulted or invited to functions or meetings organised by the APC as critical stakeholders,” he said.

Shekarau explained that other contributing factors to his defection was the year 2020 local government election, where Ganduje single handedly selected and appointed those whom he wished as executives.

He said similar situations repeated itself during the election of party executives, stressing that all these motivated them to hold parallel but legitimate elections which led to the emergence of Haruna Zago as chairman.

“It’s common knowledge that election of party officials at wards, local government and state levels were not conducted in accordance with the stipulated guidelines.

“In that 2021 party executive election, people were handpicked and appointed at will and with impunity by governor Ganduje,” Shekarau said.

Other contributing factors, according to Shekarau were lack of respect for the national secretariat agreed principles, citing the example of a situation where former governors who were serving senators were given a privilege of automatic tickets.

He said they arrived at the decision when 100 per cent of supporters agreed on defection to another party, while 80 per cent proposed NNPP as the new political destination.