Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has given the sum of N3 Million to Suyudi Sani, an indigene of Kano state, from Nassarawa local government, who scored an aggregate mark of 303 points in 2021 JAMB UTME and appeared second best in Northern Nigeria.

Ganduje, during the State Executive Council meeting held at Africa House Government House, Kano yesterday, announced the award when the brilliant student was presented to him.

“You really did a very good thing. Ours is to always assist young people like you achieve their goals and make their dreams reality,” he said.

Alleged N5bn Fraud: Ex-JAMB Registrar Opts For Plea Bargain

ADVERTISEMENT

To show his appreciation and gratitude, governor Ganduje hinted that, “We are giving the sum of Three Million Naira (N3m) to Suyudi Sani. And the state government will sponsor your education up to PhD level.”

Sani thanked the governor and state government for the gesture and assured that he would do his best not to disappoint the state and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT