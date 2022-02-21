Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the former state governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and he are the architects of modern Kano as it is today.

He said their transformational ideas are what brought about the visible development in the state. Ganduje made this known at a stakeholders meeting held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across all the 44 local governments and state leadership, to brief them about the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the leadership of the party at wards and local governments, yesterday.

Describing how people were amazed at the level of development in the state, particularly those who were not in the state for a long time, he said, those responsible for the new face of the state, are Kwankwaso and himself.

He said his administration would continue to sustain developmental projects and policies for the development of the state, at all levels of government, from ward, local government to state levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two governors, (himself and Kwankwaso) did their best in face lifting the state. And I will continue to maintain this as a governor of Kano State,” he added.

After thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and the Convention National Caretaker chairman of the party, governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and members of his team, for their concern over resolving the internal misunderstanding of the party’s leadership in the state, he invited those who lost in the Court of Appeal to come back and join hands together to make the party stronger.

While charging party leadership at all levels to take the issue of periodic meetings seriously, he hinted that

“We set in motion, the process of strengthening internal democracy. As well as party financing. We will do everything possible to also ensure the sustainability of this strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should all understand that, strong party leadership is a prerequisite that helps government to perform very well.

As Court of Appeal made its ruling, which favours us, anyway, we should therefore tight our belts for the success of our party as we are facing contests with other opposition parties,” he said.