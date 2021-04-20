By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has emphasised the need for all government agencies to be proactive in all they set out to achieve as representatives of the people.

He maintained that there was the need for government agencies and parastatals to emulate the Kano State Road Traffic Agency and be proactive in fishing out ghost workers in their pay list for the actualisation of an effective public service.

He said this while inaugurating 25 power bikes procured by the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) to boost traffic control across the state.

Ganduje said the bikes would be used to ensure that road users comply with traffic rules and regulations.

He said the bikes would enable KAROTA personnel to move quickly to monitor traffic, trace violators and go around the city to fish out those smuggling illicit and substandard goods into the state.

The governor urged KAROTA officials to redouble their efforts in controlling traffic and apprehending those who break the traffic rules.

He further urged them to ensure that those suspected to be carrying illegal items were traced and arrested.

Ganduje commended KAROTA managing director, Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, for the laudable initiative.

Dan’agundi had earlier stated that the agency bought the power bikes with the fund it saved from removing ghost workers from the pay list.

“Sometimes, we see a lot of things happening on the road, we see criminals carrying items in their vehicles but there are no vehicles to quickly trace them to their destinations.

“However, with these modern power bikes, we will be able to arrest more criminals and bring them forward for prosecution.”