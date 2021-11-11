After the expiration of the tenure of the Governing Councils of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST) and that of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK), Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated governing councils for the two state universities.

At the inauguration, which took place during State Executive Council meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, yesterday, he said, “You are being appointed based on your proven track records. Your appointment is based on merit, capacity, capability, experience and your education. We are sure that you will provide enabling environment for the academic pursuit in these institutions of higher learning.”

The governor expressed confidence that that those appointed would provide enabling environment for academic excellence and peaceful atmosphere in the universities.

“All the universities are known for their peaceful atmosphere of which you will do more to maintain that in our citadel of learning,” he said.

For Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST), Alhaji Aliko Dangote was retained as chancellor and Professor Zubairu Iliyasu as pro-chancellor and chairman governing council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the council are Prof Hamman Mahmoud, Prof Garba Kawu, Dr Clement Igbaji, Alhaji Abubakar Jatau, A’isha Jafaru and Yahanasu Buba.

While Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, (YUMSUK) has His Eminence Eze Dr Eberechi N. Dick (JP), Eze Udo I of Mgboko Ngwa Amaise Aut. Community, Patron Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, as the chancellor and Professor J.D. Amin former vice chancellor University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutse, as pro-chancellor and chairman governing council.

Other members of the council for YUMSUK are, Prof Muhammad Yakasai, Dr Rabi Jibrilla, Tajuddeen Dantata, Umar Abdullahi Karaye and Dr Binta Jibir Wudil.

The chairmen of the two councils, who spoke on behalf of their members, thanked the governor for the confidence he reposed in them for the new assignment. They maintained that they would work tirelessly to prove their mettle and to also take the two universities to greater heights.