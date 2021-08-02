Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the efforts of the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa in rendering support to security agencies in the state as commendable.

The governor made the commendation yesterday, during the official handing over of six brand new Hilux vehicles provided by the majority leader and handed over to security operatives in his constituency.

According to the governor the provision of the Hilux at this critical moment when the country is facing various security challenges would check the excesses of criminals.

“We are indeed happy with you especially with your efforts in the maintenance of security in the state; history will continue to write your name in gold for the enormous contribution you have given to security in the state.

He said the state government had done a lot in keeping the Falgore Forest lively through the construction of infrastructures that served as dormitories and training ground for the military personnel.

Earlier, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa said the reason he purchased the six Hilux vehicles and distributed them to the police in Doguwa, Tudun Wada, and Karorota office in Doguwa as well as the state police command was to help beef up security in his constituency and the state in general.

He said the gesture is to ensure security in the area since Doguwa stands out as the local government that is having the largest forest in the whole of the state.