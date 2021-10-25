Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has offered an automatic teaching job to a visually-impaired man, Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, who has been teaching voluntarily in the state.

After the commissioner for education, Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru, introduced Idris to the governor, Ganduje directed that he be posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School.

He said, “You are a real model, whose visual impairment does not stand as a stumbling block for your development.”

The governor added, “You are taking the right step in your life. The Kano State government is giving you automatic employment of teaching. And I have directed the commissioner for education to post you to Tudun Maliki Special Education School.”