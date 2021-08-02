Some Nigerian leaders will gather in Abuja to discuss the sustainability of Nigeria as a united nation amidst recent agitations for separation by some groups and individuals.

At the one-day conference slated for August, 5, 2021, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is billed to give a keynote address which will be discussed by a five-man discussants, who include former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the minister of works and housing, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), Senator Peter Nwaboshi, minister of state for Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The event will hold at Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Abuja. It is a brain-child of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps.

The public lecture is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

The topic for the one-day event is “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality.”

In a statement signed by the chairman of the organising committee of the corps, Mr. Babatunde Ayeni, in Abuja, he said the APC chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni will be the chairman of the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event are Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timprye Sylva, minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. James Faleke, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, among others.

The statement said, “The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy. Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.”