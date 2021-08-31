Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assured that no legislator from the state would support recent move to legalise cannabis in the country.

He made this known when the chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier General Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at his office, yesterday.

Ganduje said, “No legislator from Kano will dare support that move. While we are hell-bent in the fight against drug abuse, it cannot be possible from our part to support this idea. After all, it is even against our religion.

“We all know that it is illegal and will therefore remain as such, as far as we are concerned. So, be rest assured that we will not support the idea at all. We can’t give a helping hand in destroying our people. It is not possible.”

The governor noted that Kano used to be number one in the past with high number of cases in drug abuse, “But with the help of the Almighty Allah through our determination with the full support and cooperation of NDLEA, Police, DSS, Customs and Excise, Immigration, NSCDC, FRSC, our local transport agency KAROTA, vigilante groups and all other stakeholders, the position changed drastically.”

“Kano being the most populous state in the federation and the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria and some West African countries, there is every likelihood that, the state would have more drug sellers and more drug users. Drug supply and marketing take place more in the state than any other state in the federation. We have an International Airport and we also have other means of transporting goods across parts of the country and across other African states. But Alhamdulillah we are doing the best we can to deescalate the menace. And we are getting good results,” he added.

The governor also promised that the state would allocate land to the agency to build its barrack in the state, assuring his administration’s support at all time.

On his part NDLEA boss, Gen Marwa hinted that the agency identified the state for the establishment of a zonal command of the agency.

“In the area of fighting drug abuse, Kano State Government under your watch excels among other states of the federation. Kano is the first state to have drug test as a prerequisite for those occupying public offices,” he said.

He advised other states to emulate Kano. “NDLEA is comfortable that Kano State is a worthy partner in the fight against drug abuse. We are also requesting for a piece of land for us to build our barrack,” he stated.

He also commended the state government in the area of infrastructural development, particularly the flyovers he saw everywhere he went.