By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

Despite the controversy surrounding the settlement of NECO by the state government, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has

approved the payment of N104,362,090.00, for NECO examination, the sum of which has already been paid to the National Examination Council (NEC).

The sum was paid yesterday Monday 15th March, 2021, and has since been acknowledged by the Examination body. With this payment, students from the state will now get their results released.

LEADERSHIP recalls that before the recent step taken by the government, parents have been making their position clear on the inability of the state government to settle NECO for them to get their results in good time for possible admission into tertiary institutions.

Besides, there was jubilation all over the state when the government announced that it had settled the humongous amount.